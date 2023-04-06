Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

