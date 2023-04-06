Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1,691.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

