Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 1,008 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.98.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $307.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

