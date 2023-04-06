SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Increased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

