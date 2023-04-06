Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

