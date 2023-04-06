Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

