Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

