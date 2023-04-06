Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,951 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $3,812,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

