Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,275 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

MPC stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

