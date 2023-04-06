Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,213 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,552,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.