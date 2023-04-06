Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.56 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

