Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

