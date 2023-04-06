Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,151 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.