Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

