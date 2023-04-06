Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

AFL stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.