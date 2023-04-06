Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Allstate by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Allstate by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.