Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

PAVE stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

