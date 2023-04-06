Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

