Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 435,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

About General Electric



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

