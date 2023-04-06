Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

