Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

