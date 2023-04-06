Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,236,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

