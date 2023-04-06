Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $730.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

