Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.14 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 367,257 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

