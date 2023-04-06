Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

