Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 181,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

