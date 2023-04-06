Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

