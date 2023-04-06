Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

