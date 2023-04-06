Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $23,074,313. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

