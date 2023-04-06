Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.32 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

