Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

