Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.