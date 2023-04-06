Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

