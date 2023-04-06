Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,166,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 64,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

