Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
