Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

