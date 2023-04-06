Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.