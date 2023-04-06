Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.47 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.