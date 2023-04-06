Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

