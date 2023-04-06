Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.18 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

