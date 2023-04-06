Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 107,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

