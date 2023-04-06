Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

