Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

NMFC stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,821,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Stone acquired 11,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,853.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,681 shares in the company, valued at $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.