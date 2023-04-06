Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,276 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

