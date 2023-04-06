Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of APAM opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

