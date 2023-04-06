Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.