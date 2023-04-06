Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Allstate stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

