Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,041 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 426,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 240,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $70.36 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.