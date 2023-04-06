Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $85.32 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

