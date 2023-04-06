Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,280 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $532.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

